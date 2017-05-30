 2 die in Wheeler County accident with several others injured

2 people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 19 near Fossil Saturday night hitting a group of motorcyclists. According to the Oregon State Police, the group was attending a motorcycle rally at Bear Hollow Park when Lisa Niehaus drove into the group. 2 were dead at the scene and several others were seriously injured. They were taken to area facilities with several ending up at St. Charles in Bend. Niehaus had several charges against her including 2 counts of criminally negligent homicide.