 U.S. Census data shows Bend a hot spot in the nation for growth

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau yesterday shows what many of us already knew, that Bend is one of the nation’s fastest growing cities. Between July 1st of 2015 and July 1st of 2016 Bend saw a 5 percent increase in population to just over 91 thousand people. For cities of more than 50 thousand people that puts Bend as the 6th fastest growing city in the U.S. The same data shows that every city and town in Central Oregon had an increase in population during that same time period.