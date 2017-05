A 30-acre fire has closed the Tumalo Falls area and has the Skyliners subdivision at a level one or “get ready” evacuation notice. The fire began around 3 pm and the forest service has several 20 man teams, smoke-jumpers and a helicopter working the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a timely reminder that as we head into the Memorial Day weekend that things are drying out, and fire danger is increasing.