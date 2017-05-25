 2 arrested in La Pine on drug related charges

2 people in La Pine have been arrested on multiple charges after a number of citizen complaints about possible drug activity at their home on Big Meadow Drive. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office a search warrant was served at the home of 51-year-old Sharryl Anderson and 68-year-old Bob Lauber. Officers found over an ounce of methamphetamine, some heroin, 6 guns and a stolen motorcycle. Anderson was already in jail on unrelated charges. Lauber was cited in lieu of custody.