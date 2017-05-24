31 year old arrested after attempting to elude Redmond Police
A 31-year old Warm Springs woman was arrested yesterday after leaving a suspected drug house in Redmond, crashing into an SUV then trying to run away from the scene of the accident. According to Redmond Police, Latanna Jackson was leaving a home in the area of Hemlock Court and 4th street. An officer began to follow Jackson who was driving at a high rate of speed. She ran a stop sign hitting another car at Elm and 6th street. Jackson ran from the vehicle but was eventually caught. 2 other people in the car were injured and taken to the hospital, the 3 people in the SUV that Jackson hit left the scene of the accident with relatives. Jackson was charged with 12 counts including felony hit and run and possession of methamphetamine.
Recent Posts