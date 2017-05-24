 31 year old arrested after attempting to elude Redmond Police

A 31-year old Warm Springs woman was arrested yesterday after leaving a suspected drug house in Redmond, crashing into an SUV then trying to run away from the scene of the accident. According to Redmond Police, Latanna Jackson was leaving a home in the area of Hemlock Court and 4th street. An officer began to follow Jackson who was driving at a high rate of speed. She ran a stop sign hitting another car at Elm and 6th street. Jackson ran from the vehicle but was eventually caught. 2 other people in the car were injured and taken to the hospital, the 3 people in the SUV that Jackson hit left the scene of the accident with relatives. Jackson was charged with 12 counts including felony hit and run and possession of methamphetamine.