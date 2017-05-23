 Redmond Airport looks for grant monies to repave the secondary runway at Roberts Field

This evening the Redmond City Council will be asked to give their blessing to the Redmond Airport Manager to apply for a grant from the FAA for 11 million dollars to allow work to take place on the secondary runway at Roberts Field. There would be a 750-thousand-dollar match by the city to get the grant. This would be the 3rd grant in recent years to help in refurbishing the runway’s and taxiway at the airport. If successful in getting the grant work is expected to begin next spring.