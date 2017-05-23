 Prineville man gets 9 years in prison for having sex with a minor

A 43-year old Prineville man received a 9-year prison sentence yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for having sex with a minor. Christopher Stout pleaded guilty last week to 4 counts surrounding a 15-year old boy that he lured to a Bend area hotel and then recorded the 2 of them having sex. Stout will have to register as a sex offender once released from prison and will not be able to have contact with a minor or use the internet without permission from a judge or a post-prison supervisor.