 Prescribed burns set today for C.O.

There are several prescribed burns set to take place today weather permitting. There will be a 108 acre burn across the road from Widgi Creek which is part of the West Bend Project. A 2nd burn of 75 acres will take place near the Besson Day use area about a mile east of Sunriver. There could be traffic delays on Forest Service Road 41. A 3rd burn may take place about 2 miles north of Camp Sherman in the Metolius Basin. That burn is 140 acres in size. The burns will take place starting at about 10;30 and all should last about 4 hours. They will be visible to area residents.