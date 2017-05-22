 3 power outage hit C.O., 2 in Bend

Several power outages in Central Oregon yesterday. According to Pacific Power the 1st outage took place on Bend’s east side taking power out to about 1200 homes and businesses around 2pm. Power was out for several hours as crews worked to find the problem. Then last night a blown transformer at 4th and Cleveland took out power to another 850 customers and was restored early this morning. There was also an outage yesterday evening that knocked out power to about 5 hundred customers in the Madras and Metolius area. They were back on line by 10 last night.