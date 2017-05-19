 Warm Springs man gets 5 years for DUI

A 28-year old Warm Springs man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for an accident last month on Highway 26 that injured 6 people including 5 children. Mario Perez Junior pleaded no contest to assault and driving under the influence to the April 2nd accident. Perez blood alcohol level was point eleven and officers found empty beer cans at the scene of the accident. Perez was on probation at the time of the accident and was not supposed to be drinking alcohol.