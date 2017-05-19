 2 get help at Smith Rock State Park

2 people were attended to yesterday in the Smith Rock State Park area. A 64-year old woman from Monmouth Oregon was taken back to the parking lot in a wheeled litter after injuring herself on the Wolf Creek Trail. That incident took place after Kaedon Parker was swept away in an irrigation canal while taking a dip in the water to cool off. Parker ended up going through the irrigation canal tunnel with friends calling 911 for help as he disappeared. Redmond Fire and Rescue was readying for a swift water rescue when Parker came walking up the road. He was able to pull himself out of the canal.