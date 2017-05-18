 Trial for Edwin Lara delayed until October of 2018

The trial date for Edwin Lara who has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 26-year old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend from July of last year, will not take place until October of 2018. Last month Judge Michael Adler agreed to set the date of the trial back as District Attorney John Hummel is seeking the death penalty in the case, and a mitigation investigation into Lara’s past has to be done. Lara grew up in Honduras. The decision on when the trial would proceed was made yesterday.