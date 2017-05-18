 Several prescribed burns over the next few days in C.O.

More prescribed burns will be ignited over the next several days in Central Oregon. An 88-acre burn is planned for today southeast of Bend in the area of Woodside Ranch, Lost Tracks and the Sundance subdivisions. Another 239-acres is set to go on Sunday. A 200-acre burn is planned tomorrow for the Tollgate area southwest of Sisters with 140 acres to be burned Monday north of Camp Sherman, weather conditions permitting. Smoke will be visible from all these burns.