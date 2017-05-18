 23 miles of Bend City streets to see road work this summer

The Bend City Council last night gave their approval for 2 point 7 million dollars-worth of preservation work to take place this summer to city streets. The contract was given to Knife River Corporation to improve 23 miles of roads with asphalt overlay’s and grind and inlay work. This will include nighttime paving on Bond and Wall streets. The city will hold an information meeting on the work to be done on June 8th from 5;30 pm to 7;30 pm at City Hall. A map of all the construction work for the summer can be found on the City of Bend’s website.