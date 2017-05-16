 Sutherlin woman dies in head on accident on the Santiam Pass

The Santiam Pass at the junction of Highway 20 and 22 was closed for about an hour yesterday following a head-on accident that took the life of a Sutherlin woman. According to the Oregon State Police, a truck driven by 57-year old Willard Metzler of Sutherlin was westbound and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 33-year old Lucas Ettinger of Salem. 63-year old Dana Metzler who was a passenger with her husband died at the scene of the accident. The drivers of the 2 vehicles sustained minor injuries.