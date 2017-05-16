 Ballots for today’s election need to be in by 8 pm this evening

Today is the last day to get your ballot back to one of the various drop sites in Central Oregon or to your county clerk’s office. Ballot returns are low in all 3 counties with Crook County at just over 16-percent, Deschutes County at 23-point 5 percent and Jefferson County at 23-point 1 percent. Both Deschutes and Jefferson Counties have money measures and all 3 counties have various special district candidates. You have until 8pm this evening to get your ballot in.