 Alfalfa woman to run for Congress

A 32-year old Alfalfa woman has filed the needed paperwork to run against 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden next year. Rachael Scdoris-Salerno said she is running to change what is happening in Congress and to make a difference. Scdoris-Solerno, who is legally blind has run the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska 4 different times, has been a cross country runner and was in the Paralympics in tandem cycling. She currently owns a sled dog riding business at Mt. Bachelor that she has helped run with her dad Jerry for many years.