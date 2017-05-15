 Woman’s body retrieved out of Crooked River Gorge

The body of a Redmond woman who was believed to have jumped into the Crooked River on May 1st has been recovered. Joellen Trenhaile’s body was found about 150 yards downstream of the footbridge at the Crooked River Gorge. Shortly before she went missing Trenhaile had told a friend that she was thinking of jumping off the footbridge. Deschutes County Search and Rescue used a flotation device to get her body back up stream then pulled her up to the footbridge.