A shed caught on fire on NW Newell south of Terrebonne over the weekend. According to Redmond Fire, an off-duty firefighter saw a black plume of smoke coming from a neighbor’s house and called 911. The shed caught on fire from a nearby burn pile that was left unattended. The shed which was about 10 x 20 feet in size was totally destroyed. Total damage was estimated to be about 10 thousand dollars.