 Bend man arrested on roof of home after trying to elude police

A 31-year old Bend man was arrested after trying to elude officers last night at the north end of Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Johnston drove away from a traffic stop heading southbound on Deschutes Market Road. He hit speeds of 95 miles an hour. He ran a stop sign at Butler Market and Hamehook and was seen pulling into a driveway by 2 Forest Service law enforcement officers in an unmarked vehicle. They alerted Deschutes County Deputies. Johnston was found hiding on a roof of one of the homes. He was lodged in Deschutes county jail on 4 charges.