 Madras couple gets 13 months for abusing 2 year old daughter

A Madras couple was sentenced to 13 months in prison after they took a plea deal for abusing their 2-year old daughter. 26-year old Mariah Rodriguez and 27-year old Javon Burke-Gates were charged with 1st degree criminal mistreatment and 3rd degree assault from last summer’s incident. Burk-Gates took a phone video showing Rodriguez hitting the 2-year old 27 times then mocking the girl as she walked around in the kitchen of their home. The video was sent to a relative and eventually ended up in the hands of authorities in Washington County.