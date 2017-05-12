 Former Southern Deschutes County man takes plea deal in girlfriends death

A former resident of Southern Deschutes County has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and coercion in the death of his girlfriend in the Columbia River Gorge 8 years ago. 42-year old Steven Nichols was charged with murder in the death of 23-year old Rhonda Casto after he allegedly pushed her off a hiking trail. Nichols had also increased an insurance policy on Casto just before her death to 1 million dollars. Key evidence in the case was either destroyed or found inadmissible. Nichols was sentenced to 3-years probation and given credit for 19 months of jail time waiting for the trial to begin.