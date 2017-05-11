 Senate Committee hears 2 hours of testimony on bill to stop a footbridge from being built in the Upper Deschutes State Scenic Waterway

Yesterday the Oregon Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources took 2 hours of testimony both pro and con on a bill that would keep a footbridge from being built upstream from Bend on the Deschutes River in the State Scenic Waterway. The committee is looking at whether it should change state law that would keep the footbridge from being built or leave the law as is allowing the footbridge to possibly be built several years from now. The committee will have a work session on the bill and has until June 2nd to act on the bill or let it die in committee.