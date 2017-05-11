 Redmond man indicted on federal charges following hash oil lab explosion last December

A 47-year old Redmond man has been arraigned in federal court after being indicted for endangering human life and manufacturing hash oil. According to the Redmond Police, William Wild and his daughter were taken to St. Charles with multiple burns after the explosion of his butane hash oil lab on December 12th. They were later transferred to OHSU in Portland. The federal charges were the first related to the incident and could get Wild 15 years in prison.