 Crooked River Elementary School Principal back on the job today

Crooked River Elementary School Principal Cheri Rasmussen is back on the job today as an investigation into an incident involving a 1st grader has been completed by Crook County School District Officials. Rasmussen has been on paid administrative leave for the past month following the alleged harassment of the student. The Crook County District Attorney’s Office had determined no criminal charges would be filed surrounding the matter. The District concluded its investigation and announced Rasmussen’s return on the districts Facebook page.