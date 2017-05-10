 Hearing today on bill to stop a footbridge in the Upper Deschutes Scenic Waterway in Salem

Today the Oregon Senate will hear testimony on a bill that would stop a footbridge from being built across the Deschutes River just outside the urban growth boundary and in an area where the river is in the Upper Deschutes Scenic Waterway. The bill which was supported by the house would stop efforts to have a bridge crossing the river linking Bend to Sunriver. Central Oregon Senator Tim Knopp says he will support an amendment to change the bill that would allow for the bridge to take place. The hearing is at 3 pm today before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee in Salem.