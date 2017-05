A 33-year old Bend man died over the weekend in an off-road motorcycle accident. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Chris Heising was riding a dirt bike in the East Fort Rock OHV area 20 miles SE of Bend when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a forest service sign. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.