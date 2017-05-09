 Base jumper cited after injuring himself jumping off the foot bridge at the Crooked River Gorge

A 26-year old New Zealander was cited yesterday for base jumping off the high bridge at the Crooked River Gorge and injuring himself. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Isaac Nutira made the jump just after 5 in the morning only to injure himself when landing. Rescue crews from several agencies took over 3 hours to get the man out of the gorge and into an ambulance. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. Nutira was given a 110-dollar citation for base jumping with having a permit.