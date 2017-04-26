 Sewer line work begins Monday at Bend’s north end

More sewer line work is set to take place in the city of Bend. As the south end of the city has seen new lines put in to increase capacity, the north end of the city will begin to see some pipe put in the ground starting on Monday. Work is scheduled to begin at the intersection of 3rd street and Butler Market Road. The 3 point 8-million-dollar project will help to provide much needed capacity in that area which is close to overflowing at times. The project should be completed by the end of the year.