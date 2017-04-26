 Jobs keep coming into Central Oregon

The Central Oregon area saw 3 thousand 150 jobs added to the economy in March, as the unemployment rate either remained unchanged or went down in the tri county area. For Deschutes County, the unemployment rate held steady at 4 percent. Both Jefferson and Crook Counties saw a decline in their unemployment rate coming in at 5-point 5 percent and 6 percent respectively. Both Crook and Jefferson Counties are well over a point lower than last year. Health care and construction were a couple of the areas that showed job growth in Central Oregon.