 Budget process begins for Bend La Pine Schools

The Bend La Pine Schools Budget Committee met for the first-time last night receiving the budget message from Superintendent Shay Mikalson. The committee is looking at budget numbers that will be similar to last year’s budget. The main question on everyone’s mind is what type of dollars the district will get from the state. That number will shape what happens locally. Oregon’s May budget forecast will give lawmakers a better idea of what level of funding they can give K-12 schools.