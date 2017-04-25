 Deschutes County D.A. looking for victims in fake gold scam

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is prosecuting 2 17-year old Bend teens involved in a scam to sell fake gold bars and Rolex watches to people over the internet and on Craigslist. He is asking anyone who was scammed by the pair to come forward. The teens, Robert Yelas Junior and Celeb Knight made some 60 thousand dollars selling the items with one person being out over 44 thousand dollars. The pair were arrested on 5 charges each including 1st degree theft by deception. The 2 may eventually be tried as adults. Anyone who fell prey to the scam should call the Bend City Police.