 23 year old Deschutes County man found dead in Washington State

A 23-year old man from Southern Deschutes County was found dead by a hiker in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest north of Carson Washington. According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Joshua Brown’s body was found last Friday in the Trapper Creek Wilderness Area. Brown had been pursued by law enforcement after stealing a truck in Madras in March then leading officers on a high-speed chase in Washington, eventually leaving the pickup and eluding officers on foot. Browns body was recovered over the weekend in waist deep snow. A medical examiner is yet to determine cause of death but there were no obvious signs of injury.