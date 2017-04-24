 Police look for person involved in hit and run accident on Bend Parkway

Bend Police are looking for the person who was driving a car involved in a hit and run accident on the Bend Parkway Saturday morning. Horacio Morales Gonzalez was found on the parkway just before 1 Saturday morning with debris from the vehicle that had hit Gonzalez. The incident happened near the turnoff to Reed Market road. He was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for treatment. Anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to call 693-6911.