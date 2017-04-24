 Bend man arrested in road rage incident

Following an hour-long standoff at his home a Bend man was arrested and charged with assault following an incident Saturday at the Fred Meyer parking lot in Bend. According to Bend Police, Blaise Butcher assaulted 20-year old Kelly Farrell following an alleged road rage incident. Farrell was punched several times and had his glasses broken. Witnesses got Butchers license plate number which led to the standoff at his home in Bend. Officers are also looking for a man named Justin who was involved in the incident.

