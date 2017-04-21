 Sisters dog owner given written warning following incident that injured another woman

A Sisters woman was given a written warning for animal nuisance after her dog was identified as the one who injured a woman in Sisters on April 12th. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the dog that knocked over Jodi Schneider McNamee on Tyee Drive was owned by Joyce Rayburn. Rayburn was visiting a friend on Tyee Drive when she opened the garage door and her dog ran out and knocked down McNamee who ended up going to the hospital. Rayburn was found a couple of days later and was given a written warning for the incident.