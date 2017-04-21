 2 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office employees fired

2 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office employees fired

 In Local News
0
0

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s patrol sergeant and corrections lieutenant had their employment with the sheriff’s office terminated yesterday following a pair of investigations. Sergeant Dan Bilyeu and Lt. Robert Trono were let go after both had been placed on paid administrative leave. Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said that none of the policy violations were criminal in nature but both had violated personnel policies of the sheriff’s office.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment