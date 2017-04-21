2 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office employees fired
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s patrol sergeant and corrections lieutenant had their employment with the sheriff’s office terminated yesterday following a pair of investigations. Sergeant Dan Bilyeu and Lt. Robert Trono were let go after both had been placed on paid administrative leave. Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said that none of the policy violations were criminal in nature but both had violated personnel policies of the sheriff’s office.
