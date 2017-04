A 37-year old Redmond man was sentenced to 10 years in prison yesterday for sexually abusing a 13-year old girl. Juan Duarte-Salcedo in an Alford plea, pleaded guilty to 3 felony sex crimes involving the minor. By taking the deal 24 other charges were dismissed. Duarte-Salcedo had admitted to molesting the girl on about 15 occasions. Once he gets out of prison he will have to register as a sex offender.