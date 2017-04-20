Bend man fined 80 thousand dollars for illegal home inspections
A Bend man has been fined 80 thousand dollars by the Oregon Construction Contractors Board for conducting illegal home inspections in Central and Eastern Oregon. Gregory Mason Miller did the inspections using another contractors CCB license number who had a similar name. He performed at least 52 home inspections before he was reported. Consumer complaints triggered the investigation which is ongoing, according to the CCB.
Recent Posts