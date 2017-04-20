 Bend City Council approves 216 lot housing development for SE Bend

The Bend City Council approved a 216-lot housing development for SE Bend at their meeting last night. The homes will be built by J.L. Ward Company off Country Club Drive. They also decided to move forward with MA Mortenson Company as the firm to complete work on the city’s sewer treatment facility. Mortenson took over from another firm that had been hired who is currently in litigation with the city. The council also agreed on raising fire prevention and ambulance fees, the first increase Bend Fire has asked for since 2005.