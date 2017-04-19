Names released of those involved in Highway 58 accident that took a Salem man’s life
The names of those involved in an accident on Highway 58 west of the Crescent Lake Junction on Monday have been released. According to the Oregon State Police, 26-year old Alex Serrano of Salem died when his vehicle crossed the center line hitting a car driven by 51-year old Duane Sieg of La Pine. Sieg, his wife Kaelynn and son Dylan were all taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment to their injuries.
