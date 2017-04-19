 Land use hearing last night on marijuana grow facility west of Redmond

A land use hearing last night in Bend on a 25-hundred square foot marijuana grow operation southwest of Redmond on 58th street. Travis Hannan applied for the permit for a 5 thousand square foot warehouse that would house a 25 hundred square foot growing space. Neighbors in that area had questions about traffic and odor while Redmond school district officials were concerned about the proximity to Ridgeview High School and other school district property in the area.