 30 year old arrested in Jefferson County after attempting to elude law enforcement

A 30-year old woman from Lexington Oregon was arrested yesterday after leading police on a high-speed chase in Jefferson and Crook County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jeani Marlatt was seen driving in the Culver area with a felony charge surrounding her driving with a suspended license. She initially stopped but then attempted to take off again. The deputy reached in and tried to stop the vehicle, but instead was dragged by the car for about 50 feet. This led to officers pursuing Marlatt at speeds up to 100 miles an hour. She eventually crashed her car and after a foot chase was apprehended. She was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on 5 counts. Her bail was set at 185 thousand dollars.