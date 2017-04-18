 Senator Wyden holds town hall meeting in Bend

A more restrained crowd attended a town hall meeting at Summit High School in Bend last night held by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden. Wyden fielded questions on a variety of issues including Syria, President Trump and what is happening in North Korea. Wyden said he supported the missile strike against Syria but said any further action should get congressional approval. Wyden is holding meetings in 11 cities east of the Cascades during the Easter recess in Congress.