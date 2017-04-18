 3 arrested in drug raid in Bend

3 arrested in drug raid in Bend

 In Local News
0
0

3 people have been arrested following a drug investigation that lasted several months. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team they served a search warrant at a home on Hunnel Road at the north end of Bend. Taken into custody were 30-year old Deena Shepherd, 39-year old Kenneth Crutcher and 37-year old Lyndsay Tavares. Both Shepherd and Crutcher were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Tavares didn’t have any drugs but was wanted on a parole violation. All 3 were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on various charges. Tavares got out on bail while Shepard and Crutcher were being held on parole violation warrants.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment