 3 arrested in drug raid in Bend

3 people have been arrested following a drug investigation that lasted several months. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team they served a search warrant at a home on Hunnel Road at the north end of Bend. Taken into custody were 30-year old Deena Shepherd, 39-year old Kenneth Crutcher and 37-year old Lyndsay Tavares. Both Shepherd and Crutcher were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Tavares didn’t have any drugs but was wanted on a parole violation. All 3 were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on various charges. Tavares got out on bail while Shepard and Crutcher were being held on parole violation warrants.