 1 person dies in head on accident on Highway 58

A Salem man died yesterday in a 2-car accident just west of Crescent Lake on Highway 58. According to the Oregon State Police a vehicle heading west bound lost control on the slick pavement hitting an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the westbound car was dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the eastbound vehicle and the 2 passengers were all taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment of their injuries. No names have been released at this time.