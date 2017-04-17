 BPA study shows a need for more power for Central Oregon

The Bonneville Power Administration will be upgrading its infrastructure serving Central Oregon. A study recently completed details the need for more power for the area to meet the growing residential, commercial and industrial demands. While the power grid as it sits right now is large enough to meet current needs, that won’t be the case in the future. Requests from Pacific Power, Midstate Electric and Central Electric Cooperatives for increased power will result in a boost to the interconnection capability of 315 megawatts by June of 2019.