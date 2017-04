Slick roads yesterday in Central Oregon led to a Prineville man being injured in a 1 car rollover accident on Highway 97. According to the Oregon State Police 55-year old Larry Oliveiria lost control of his vehicle between Sunriver and La Pine near the road to Sugar Pine Butte. He was taken by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend in serious condition. There were several other accidents in the area due to black ice on the roads.