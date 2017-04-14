 Bend man arrested from a February home invasion

A 31-year old Bend man was arrested this week following a stabbing incident in early February. Blaise Butcher was taken into custody by Bend Police on Wednesday. Butcher illegally entered a home on Doanna Way on February 3rd and was confronted by 2 individuals. One of them grabbed a knife and stabbed Butcher, requiring him to be taken to St. Charles for treatment. Butcher was charged with 4 counts including 1st degree burglary. The person who stabbed Butcher will not be charged according to the district attorney’s office.