 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden faces big crowds in Prineville and Bend

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden was in Central Oregon yesterday facing large crowds both in Prineville and Bend for his 2 town hall meetings. There were close to 2 thousand people at the Bend meeting that went 2 hours, as Walden faced a barrage of questions that ran the gamut from health care to his support of President Trump to tax reform. The crowd for the most part was loud and boisterous but Walden said he would rather have people come out and participate in the discussion then sit at home on the couch. Walden said he will be back again next year to hold another town hall meeting in Bend.